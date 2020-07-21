Sheridan Smith delves into crime files from Luther to Line of Duty for Britain’s Favourite Detective

The Royle Family’s Sheridan Smith will narrate Britain’s Favourite Detective, a one-off ITV special celebrating the greatest on-screen sleuths from the past 50 years.

As voted by the great British public, the special will count down the nation’s most-loved investigators, from Line of Duty’s AC-12 and Sherlock Holmes, to Miss Marple and Idris Elba’s Luther.

“Britain’s Favourite Detective will take a trip through the crime files of some of the country’s best loved sleuths and crown one of them the nation’s favourite,” ITV teases. “But who will take this coveted title?”

Viewers will be treated to a nostalgic look-back on archive clips from iconic shows, as well as behind the scenes footage “reliving all of the murders, the suspects and the startling revelations”.

With the likes of US detective Columbo, Inspector Morse, Hercule Poirot and the Midsomer Murders gang competing for the number one spot, it’s set to be “the biggest whodunnit of them all”.

Award-winning actress Smith is best known for her roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Gavin & Stacey and Jonathan Creek, but has received critical acclaim for her performances in Cilla, The C Word and Mrs Biggs. She recently starred in an episode of ITV’s Isolation Stories.

Commissioning Editor of Entertainment at ITV Joe Mace said: “Crime dramas have played a huge part in our TV viewing, producing the most iconic and best loved television characters. Britain’s Favourite Detective celebrates these TV legends and gives viewers the chance to relive some of the best TV moments of the last five decades.”

Sohail Shah, King of Sunshine Productions said: “For years, we’ve all enjoyed watching the foulest of mysteries being solved by the very, best sleuthing minds; it has been part of our collective TV lives. We’re so thrilled to give the audience the chance to see 25 of these classic characters, and to find out who they have voted as Britain’s Favourite Detective.”

Britain’s Favourite Detective is coming soon to ITV. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.