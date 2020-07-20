Where is Lorraine? The TV presenter will be taking a break from ITV this summer

Viewers will have noticed that Lorraine Kelly was missing from her daytime show this morning.

This summer, she’ll be taking some time off from ITV’s Lorraine after filming for five days a week since lockdown was announced.

But where exactly is she going? And will she be replaced? Here’s everything you need to know about her temporary departure.

Where is Lorraine?

It seems the presenter, 60, is taking a much needed break after months on air. Writing in her HELLO! column, Lorraine explained: “I will be taking a bit of time off from presenting my show. I feel very strange about it because I’ve been on air five days a week since lockdown started, and I’ve been so lucky to have had a routine and a structure.”

Lorraine will be taking the time to see her parents back home in Scotland. This will be the first time since she’s seen her father – who is in hospital with a heart condition – following lockdown restrictions.

She continued: “Now that I’m finally able to go and see my parents in Scotland, I need to spend some time with them. Obviously I will be observing all the rules about social distancing, but as my dad is so ill with a serious heart condition, I can help take some of the burden off my mum for a while.

“Like all of you, it’s been really hard not to see loved ones during this time, I think that’s been one of the toughest things to cope with since we went into lockdown.”

In June, Lorraine revealed that her father was still unwell.

As she penned a Father’s Day message to him, she said: “Just 18 years old in this photo. Grafted all his days and now in being looked after in Hairmyres hospital. Thanks to all staff there for taking care of him. Hopefully he will be out soon and back home. Haven’t seen him and my mum since his birthday in early March. Like so many families forced apart by COVID-19.”

Who is replacing Lorraine?

Andi Peters and Christine Lampard will be holding down the fort until Lorraine’s return.

“While I am away, the wonderfu lChristine Lampard will be standing in for me and I always feel very happy about leaving my ‘baby’ in her care. She’s such a lovely, kind, down-to-earth woman and viewers love her,” Lorraine wrote in her column.

At the time, she also revealed that she had her “eye on someone else”, however he was very “hard to pin down”.

On July 17th, Andi confirmed that he’d be filling in for her.

“I will be filling in for Lorraine for two weeks, so it is very exciting,” he told Charlotte Hawkins on GMB.

