Supernanny returns to E4 with brand new series after nine years – what happened to Jo Frost?

After nine years off air, global parenting expert Jo Frost is back for another series of Supernanny, this time taking a trip across the pond to the USA.

Frost – who has over 30 years experience in parental expertise – will be helping parents at the end of their tether get their households in tip top shape.

From struggling to control their troublesome kids to their relationships being put to the test, the new series will see Jo back in action as she imparts her experience and parental experience

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

When is Supernanny USA on?

Supernanny USA airs on E4 on Monday July 20th.

The temper tantrums will kick off at 9pm, and will hopefully have been resolved by the end of the one hour episode!

The show will continue every Monday and is scheduled to run for 18 weeks, which means viewers are in for a lot of telling off and naughty step scenes.

What happened to Jo Frost?

In 2010, Frost announced that she was quitting Supernanny after six years on air.

At the time, the TV star revealed plans to start her own family, saying: “I need to create more balance in my life.”

She continued: “[Having children] is not an option when you are traveling and working 46 weeks out of the year. Proper balance will allow me to date and have a relationship and look at my own future of having a family.”

Her last season, which premiered on ABC in 2010 focused on the challenges mums in their teens and 20s face.

“People think [having children] is really glamorous because magazines are filled with young celebrities and their children. And that may be the case for them, but it is not the case for the young family in Iowa,” she explained.

Why was Supernanny cancelled in the UK?

In the UK, Supernanny ran from 2004 to 2008 on Channel 4. The US version aired on ABC from 2005 to 2011.

It isn’t known why the UK series stopped airing. A follow-up programme titled Jo Frost: Extreme Parental Guidance ran from 2010 to 2012 on the network, and Supernanny has been adapted in other countries as well as the US.

The show was originally broadcast in the UK on Channel 4, following the success of Channel 4’s Cutting Edge programme “Bad Behaviour”.

Supernanny was one of Channel 4’s most popular shows, reaching nearly five million viewers in the first series, with consistently high ratings throughout the series.

The premiere episode for the third series attracted 3.1 million viewers with a 14 per cent audience share.

With the series back in the US, who knows, we could be having Jo Frost back in our UK homes very soon.

What can viewers expect from the new series?

Like the original series, Supernanny USA will see Frost helping out families with their troublesome kids.

Thing are about to get even more explosive on E4 as the parenting expert deals with a variety of dilemmas in the new series.

The network revealed: “With her direct approach and genuine compassion for families, Jo is on her way to America to resolve all kinds of parenting dilemmas. From children who act out and won’t listen, to those tweens with too much screen time, fussy fad eaters and teenagers at war with their parents who just can’t agree on how to raise their kids.

“With only days to help coach each family, Jo strategically pulls together challenging, yet life-changing plans to bring some normality and harmony back to these households. But it’s not always smooth sailing with rebellious children and parents involved! But how will they react to Jo’s new tasks ahead and will Frost be able to iron out the chaos and win over these families, or will they all rebel and be sent to a time out?”

Is there a trailer?

We can do one better and give you a first look at the new series in the exciting clip below.

Supernanny USA will air on E4 on 20th July at 9pm and continues every Monday. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.