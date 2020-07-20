Little Mix: The Search is coming to BBC One this autumn

In the ultimate give-back, Little Mix, the combo formed on The X Factor, today announced their hunt to find the next big group on their new BBC One show, Little Mix: The Search, will screen this autumn.

Advertisement

Little Mix announced the news today via their social media platforms with a first-look video from the show, and a teaser look at the set.

The concept is simple – Little Mix (Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock) will create bands from the thousands of entrants in the seven-part series and become mentors to the new acts, offering them the same opportunities and the same access to producers and songwriters they had, while the new bands will live together and embark on their wild new experience as one.

Edwards said: “We can’t wait for everyone to finally see what we’ve been working on because it’s so good! This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Thirlwall added: “The auditions were great fun to film. So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns.”

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

The production team are following the latest government guidelines on COVID-19 to ensure that the series is made safely and responsibility. Further updates about the series will be made in due course.

Little Mix were formed during the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011, going onto win the show. Simon Cowell immediately signed them to his label, Syco and their albums and singles have gone onto become platinum sellers while the band remain one of the biggest musical acts on the planet.

Little Mix: The Search will be hosted by comedian Chris Ramsey.

Little Mix The Search is a ModestTV production for BBC One, commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, and Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning.

Advertisement

We’ll confirm a start date as soon as it’s announced. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.