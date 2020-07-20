Mel Giedroyc’s Good With Wood wouldn’t work anywhere but Channel 4 – for one very big reason

Mel Giedroyc is returning to Channel 4 to present brand new show Good With Wood.

The former Great British Bake Off host – who is known for her cheeky one liners and saucy innuendo – will front the new series which will see woodworkers challenged to craft beautiful and ambitious builds to exacting briefs.

While we’re totally on board with the concept (come on, it’s basically Bake Off with carpentry, what more could you possibly want?), we can’t help but wonder if this might just be another excuse for the network to be a little saucy.

Take the not-so-subtle name for starters – we can’t deny we had to do a little double take when we heard it.

And then with double-entendre-queen Mel on board to present, we thought surely this is just going to be Bake Off all over again with lots more innuendo.

It wouldn’t be unusual for Channel 4, which is known for producing slightly more risqué shows.

The home to series like Five Guys A week, and Anna Richardson’s Naked Attraction – which sees a bunch of singletons showing off their bits in a bid to bag a date – the network is no stranger to broadcasting daring programmes.

And we can’t ignore a series like Bake Off, which is filled with heart-warming and light-hearted moments, but also come with a lot of “soggy bottoms” and equally suggestive phrases – many of which have been coined by Mel herself, let’s not forget.

It seems when it comes to producing TV, Channel 4 definitely likes to pick its shows which have a bit of light-hearted smut throughout. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if Good With Wood was just another way to show the network’s hard dedication to innuendo.

And if Mel’s recent comments are anything to go by, we expect lots of play on words – or wood – when the show airs.

Speaking of the new project, Mel said: “ In the words of Ian Faith, the manager of Spinal Tap, ‘… in the topsy-turvy world of heavy rock, having a good solid piece of wood in your hand is often useful.”

Ahem.

Good With Wood does not have a confirmed air date. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.