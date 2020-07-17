Celebrity Gogglebox’s Bez says he “wouldn’t say no” to Strictly 2020

The Happy Mondays’ Bez and Shaun Ryder have become the highlight of many viewers’ Friday evenings on Celebrity Gogglebox, with their witty commentary, off-hand remarks and hilariously crude discussions keeping fans laughing throughout lockdown.

While he’s enjoying his time on the Channel 4 show, Bez – real name Mark Berry – has revealed that he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to branch out into other reality shows, particularly BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the maracas maestro said: “I’ve never actually been asked to do [Strictly], but if the opportunity ever came along, I certainly wouldn’t say no.”

“I’d be going on stage doing the old foxtrot instead of shaking the maracas,” he added.

The 56-year-old, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2005, is best known for his distinctive dance moves and maracas-playing whilst performing with the Happy Mondays and Black Grape.

He added that he’s keen to film a TV series with Ryder after their successful run on Celebrity Gogglebox. “It would be fun. I’ve been with Shaun for years so we get along really good so it would be good fun working with your mate,” he said.

Shaun Ryder, who was a runner-up on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2010, also spoke to RadioTimes.com about Strictly, revealing that he was asked to take part on the BBC show just before he entered the jungle.

“I was asked to do [Strictly] at the same time as I’m A Celeb, but that didn’t happen and I’m glad it didn’t really,” he said. “There was probably some concern about me having to just stand there on Strictly while they just took the p**s out of you on live television, I was probably seen not worthy of keeping my mouth shut.”

“It turned out that the jungle was the better one, with the jungle at least you get to show who you are,” he added. “It was one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life, it was a really good three or four-week vacation.”

The musical pair appear on Celebrity Gogglebox together alongside other celebrity couples like Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and his DJ son Roman, Denise van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxhall, and Love Island’s Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.