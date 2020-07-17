Meet the Say I Do experts, the masterminds behind Netflix show’s fabulous weddings

Netflix’s new dating show, Say I Do, is quickly becoming a favourite with fans.

Advertisement

A mix between Love Is Blind, Queer Eye and Married and Don’t Tell The Bride, the series sees three experts give real life couples a surprised wedding day.

From the makers of Queer Eye, Say I Do helps eight couples who haven’t had a chance to make it down the aisle plan their proposals and their weddings.

So, who are the amazing men behind these fabulous wedding days? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who are the experts on Say I Do?

Jeremiah Brent, Thai Ngyuen, and Gabriele Bertaccini are the masterminds behind the jaw-dropping weddings seen on the Netflix show.

Jeremiah Brent

Netflix Say I Do expert Jeremiah Brent

Jeremiah is an American interior designer and television personality. Brent founded his design firm, Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD), in 2011. The full service interior design firm, based in Los Angeles and New York City, specialises in residential, commercial, and hospitality design.

As well as appearing on Netflix’s Say I do, Jeremiah also starred in the 2017 TLC series Nate & Jeremiah by Design, with his husband, fellow interior designer Nate Berkus. The show was later retitled as Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

The couple got married in a Jewish–Buddhist ceremony in 2014, which was officiated by the then-president of the Oprah Winfrey Network, Sheri Salata.

They share a daughter, Poppy Brent-Berkus, born in 2015, and a son, Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus, born in 2018.

Brent has appeared on the covers of various publications such as Domino magazine, Architectural Digest, Harper’s Bazaar and People magazine.

Thai Nguyen

Southern Vietnam born and Los Angeles raised Thai Nguyen is a visionary, an innovator, and designer.

Born in southern Vietnam, Nguyen and his family immigrated to the United States in 1993. He learned to sew at the age of nine at his parents’ private sewing school and then studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in California.

As well as Netflix’s Say I Do, Thai has also been a fashion designer/contributor on some of Bravo’s hit reality shows, including RuPaul’s Drag Race and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Thai believes all women should have the opportunity to wear high design, at an accessible price-point.

During his career, his designs have been seen on the red carpet for celebrities including Kristen Bell, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and many others. He specialises in custom design.

Gabriele Bertaccini

Gabriele is the Executive Chef and Owner of iL TOCCO and CULINARY MISCHiEF. Gabe also contributes as a freelance food writer for several magazines and newspapers in addition to being a regular guests on local and national TV, including NBC and ABC.

He comes from an Italian family that loves food. Although he’s born and raised in Florence, Italy, Gabriele splits his time between Arizona, his home country, New York, California, and London.

His upbringing plays a big role in what he does today, and Gabriele has stated that his family bonded over food.

Gabriele spoke about meeting his boyfriend right before filming for Say I Do started, and he’s currently enjoying the early days of his romance.

Advertisement

He also revealed his vision for the Netflix series, stating that food is the glue that holds people together, which is something he tries to bring to life in the show.

Say I Do is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.