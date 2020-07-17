Where are Married at First Sight Australia twins Sharon and Michelle now?

Things are certainly heating up on Married at First Sight Australia, as the season four revival continues on E4.

The wild series sees a panel of experts who match singletons based purely on the information given to them.

The 2017 series introduced viewers to twin sisters Sharon and Michelle, who were inseparable on the show.

But did either of them manage to find everlasting love? Here’s everything you need to know about the sisters.

What happened to Sharon and Michelle?

Sharon and Michelle Marsh, from Perth, were married to Nick Furphy and Jesse Konstantinoff during the show’s experiment.

While Michelle and Jesse’s relationship never really started, Sharon and Nick seemed to make a genuine connection during the series.

However, the pair broke up within months of the show wrapping up.

“I love Nick, but after moving to Melbourne eight weeks ago to be with him, I soon realised that I’m not in love with him,” Sharon told New Idea at the time.

“I’ve shed many tears over this, because I really wanted it to work. I wanted the butterflies and roses — but I also needed a deeper love.”

After making the move to Melbourne, Sharon said she had a “constant ache” in her chest because she didn’t feel like she’d made the right decision. She also missed her twin sister Michelle, her parents, and her dog.

Where is Sharon now?

Following her split from Nick, Sharon returned to Perth.

For a few months, the twins appeared regularly on the pages of gossip magazines. During the next season of MAFS, the twins starred in an advertisement for HotelsCombined during the commercial breaks.

They also started their own wine range, which is appropriately named Twiins. Their range includes a sauvignon blanc semillon, a cabernet sauvignon, and a sparkling.

Sharon is still running her commercial cleaning business, Marsh Contractors Pty Ltd.

In 2017, she began dating Perth business owner, Julian Rosevear.

Speaking about her new romance, she told the West Australian in 2018: “He is everything I could ever want in a partner. Not to be a pessimist but I was waiting for the ‘but’ or baggage. But there wasn’t any. He’s perfect for me.”

The couple met on the dating app Happn, which matches people who frequently and geographically cross paths. Sharon and Julian were matched because they lived “creepily close to each other”.

“We messaged via the app for about 2 weeks before we met up for a beach walk,” Sharon explained. “Then we did the formal dinner date, which lead to just hanging out all the time.”

Where is Michelle now?

Just weeks after leaving Jesse, Michelle enjoyed a romance with season two’s Jono Pitman.

Mish says they formed a bond over their reality TV experiences at a MAFS reunion party.

“It’s been four-plus months since Jesse and I ended the relationship,” she explained in an interview. “That’s in my past now and I’m ready to move on with my life. I’ve been ready for a while.”

Speaking of her and Jono’s romance, she added: “We are really enjoying hanging out together.”

Things didn’t last between them however, and later that year Michelle began dating Adam Medwick, a firefighter and a dad-of-one. She doesn’t seem to be dating anyone at the moment.

