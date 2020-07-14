Who won Love Island: Australia 2018? Season 1 winners revealed (Spoilers)

Love Island fans were treated to a viewing of Love Island: Australia this summer to make up for the loss of the UK version, which was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Following a very heated month of recouplings, dumpings and one surprise exit, the series is due to come to an end on July 14th, with the winners of the show to be announced.

For its audience Down Under, however, this is old news as the series which was filmed on the Spanish island of Mallorca, originally aired in Australia in 2018.

This means the winners have already been decided, and the 2018 contestants are lighting up Instagram with pictures of their post-TV influencer careers.

If you’re one of those people who likes to flick to the last page of a book before you’ve even finished chapter one, then read on, we’re about to reveal who won season one of Love Island: Australia as the show comes to an end on ITV2.

Warning: This article contains huge spoilers – only scroll down if you want to know who wins the series currently airing on ITV2.

Who won Love Island: Australia 2018?

ITV

The first ever series of Love Island: Australia was won by Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir, who shared prize money of $50,000.

We’d love to tell you that beauty queen Tayla and electrician Grant also went on to get married and have babies, but the couple actually split up less than three weeks after the series ended. Bummer.

It was actually quite the scandal, as it emerged that Grant had a secret girlfriend back home, who he hadn’t revealed to anyone before going on the show.

It seems he was more interested in finding fame than looking for romance, which is not exactly in the spirit of Love Island, is it? Or is it?

Tayla wasn’t too worried – she ended up enjoying a relationship with another islander, Dom Thomas, before moving onto AFL player Nathan Broad.

All’s well that ends well.

You can find out which of the Love Island Australia couples are still together in our guide.

Love Island: Australia airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.