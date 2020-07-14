How to watch the Love Island Australia season 1 finale – what time is it on?

Love Island: Australia is currently airing on ITV2 to give UK viewers their fix of villa drama after the British version’s cancellation this year.

The series, which features Aussie contestants attempting to find love in Majorca, is actually a repeat of 2018’s season as most live shows are unable to film due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That means those of you who can’t wait to find out which scantily-clad singles won Love Island: Australia are in luck!

Here’s everything you need to know about how season one panned out – don’t read on if you don’t want anything ruined as there are major spoilers ahead.

What time is the Love Island: Australia season 1 finale?

Love Island: Australia started on 15th June 2020, and unlike the UK series, it’s airing every day on ITV2. Normally, we have a Saturday break, but since this a repeat, ITV2 are airing it back-to-back.

The finale will air tonight on 14th July 2020 at 9pm on ITV2.

The explosive conclusion will last an hour and 15 minutes and we’ll finally see who’s crowned the winner.

Speaking of: if you don’t want any more spoilers, look away now.

Who won season 1 of Love Island: Australia?

Grant Crapp, 22, from Canberra and 21-year-old Tayla Damir from Perth emerged as the winners of season one.

Both contestants from Day One in the villa, the duo coupled up during Week Two and stayed together (more or less) from then on. For a brief period they were parted, with Grant pairing with Cassidy and Tayla teaming up with Jaxon during Week 4, but they quickly reunited.

During the finale, Tayla received the $50,000 in the final twist decision, but decided to share the money with Grant.

Sydney-based Eden Dally (25) and 23-year-old Erin Barnett from Melbourne were the series runner-ups, while Amelia Plummer (23) and Josh Moss (25) came in third place.

Are the Love Island: Australia winners still together?

Two years have passed since electrician Grant and beauty queen Tayla won season one, but are they still together?

Sadly not – the winning couple broke up just weeks after leaving the villa despite Grant declaring his love for Tayla during the show’s finale.

It was quite the scandal too, as it was revealed after the show finished that Grant had a girl on the outside, little to everyone’s knowledge.

Tayla wrote on Instagram in July 2018, confirming the break-up: “I want to take the time to thank everyone who supported Grant and I during our Love Island journey and especially everyone who has continued to support us since.”

“But it’s with great heartbreak that I write this post to inform everyone that Grant and I are no longer together, but will remain amicable despite the circumstances.”

It didn’t seem to be the most successful series either as the Love Island: Australia couples didn’t have much success on the outside.

Love Island: Australia airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm.