Westlife’s Mark Feehily ‘in talks to be part of Strictly’s first same-sex couple’

Westlife singer Mark Feehily could be part of the first ever same-sex couple to compete on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, according to a recent rumour.

The popular reality series is preparing a return to screens later this year, with certain special measures in place to minimise the risk of coronavirus.

After ITV’s Dancing On Ice introduced its first ever same-sex pairing at the beginning of the year, comprised of Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers, speculation has been rampant that Strictly would follow suit.

The Sun is now reporting that the BBC is looking to close a deal with Feehily, which would make him a last minute addition to this year’s celebrity lineup, dancing with South African choreographer Johannes Radebe.

RadioTimes.com reached out to a representative for Strictly Come Dancing about these rumours, but they declined to comment.

On last year’s series, Radebe teamed up with fellow pro Graziano di Prima for a one-off performance, making them the first same-sex couple to perform on Strictly, a move which sparked almost 200 Ofcom complaints.

In response, judge Bruno Tonioli said on Twitter: “It’s hard to believe after such progress in society and many other topics going on that over 200 people felt so upset they complained when 2 men danced with each other… I just don’t know what to say… Very sad.”

Strictly is pressing on unperturbed, as another recent rumour suggests there will be two same-sex couples in this year’s competition, including an all-female pairing.

