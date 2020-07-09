Emma Willis reveals which coach from The Voice she’d be ‘fascinated’ to see on The Celebrity Circle

The thought of watching a couple of famous faces sitting in a flat socialising with other colleagues from the business is a joyful one indeed.

And thankfully, following the announcement of The Celebrity Circle, that’s exactly what we’re getting.

Hosted by Emma Willis, the show will follow some celebrities who move into a block of flats and have no communication with the outside world, but must form online connections with their colleagues via the Circle platform.

But who would she love to see on the all-star line-up?

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com ahead of The Voice Kids launch, Willis revealed there was one member of the ITV talent show family who she thinks would make a good contestant – though the decision wasn’t easy to make.

When asked who she would pitch for, Willis sighed: “Oh don’t… it’s like asking to pick which kid you want to watch out of your own children!

“I would – I hope nobody gets offended – but I would pick [will.i.am]. I find Will fascinating and it’s probably why you catch me staring at him a lot when we’re filming. I’m always like, ‘what’s he doing now?’

“I love the way his brain ticks and I remember when Olly joined [The Voice] for the first year we were having drinks the night before filming and me, Will, and Olly were stood for maybe an hour and Will was just talking, telling us stuff. It’s fascinating.”

So far, we don’t know who will be taking on The Circle challenge, but given the past series which attracted Richard Madeley, the possibilities are endless.

This weekend, The Voice Kids returns to ITV and will see Willis hosting the new series. She will be joined by returning coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones.

Paloma Faith will be joining the line-up as a new coach.

The Voice Kids launches Saturday on ITV at 7.25pm. The Celebrity Circle will air next year. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.