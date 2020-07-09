Davina McCall speaks out on potential Big Brother return

Davina McCall has said she’s “got no idea” if there are any plans for a Big Brother return but admitted that she “loved” working with Rylan Clark-Neal on the recent Big Brother: Best Shows Ever series for Channel 4.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that the presenter could be set to host a reboot of the show she famously fronted from 2000 to 2010, but she told HuffPostUK the precarious state of TV at the moment in light of the COVID-19 pandemic meant she was unsure if a new version of the show was even possible.

“TV is in such turmoil at the moment, as far as what’s going to be made and what’s not going to be made,” she said.

“I’ve got no idea if there are any plans on the table for Big Brother, all I know is that I loved presenting that show with Rylan.”

Recently McCall seemed to have added fuel to the fire of the rumours when she told Scott Mills on his BBC Radio 1 show that she would say yes if asked to host a revival, and the presenter has now expanded – and slightly backtracked – on those remarks.

She said, “Basically Scott said to me, ‘If it came back, would you do it?’ and I said, ‘Yeah of course I would’ – that’s because me and Scott are massive Big Brother fans.

“But it’s not like I’ve sat down and really thought about it and decided to make an announcement to say ‘I want to host Big Brother again.’ It’s not like that.”

McCall also said hosting the recent series of specials felt “just like the old days” but added that if Big Brother were to come back some things would have to be done differently.

“We live in a different world to 10 years ago, so who knows what shape Big Brother would be in if it came back,” she said. “It’s a funny one.”

