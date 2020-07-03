Accessibility Links

Courtney Act explains why she wouldn’t take part on All Stars

Sorry Ru – this Australian queen isn't interested in All Stars.

Courtney Act

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which is currently airing its fifth series, has often been viewed as the perfect platform for Drag Race alumni to redeem their performance on the show and to have another go at claiming the crown.

However, season six runner-up Courtney Act – real name Shane Jenek – has revealed that she wouldn’t want to take part in a future season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the Australian queen said: “I love All Stars and I love Drag Race but I feel like I’ve worked so hard at getting my career to where it’s at that handing over my image to the Drag Race producers is not something I’m willing to do.”

She added: “They haven’t asked me anyway.”

Since her time on Drag Race, Courtney has released an album, presented reality show The Bi Life, appeared on Neighbours and competed on Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother.

While she wouldn’t be interested in competing on All Stars, Courtney said that she would be happy to be a guest judge on the show and would “love” to host an Australian spin-off.

“Obviously it would be struggle because I know a lot of the [Australian] queens personally,” she said. “On Drag Race, RuPaul’s say is final but if I was a judge and host [on Australian judge race] it would have to be a more democratic system.”

Courtney will be visiting the UK with her nationwide tour of Fluid in Spring 2021. Tickets are now available online.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 is available to stream on Netflix in the UK.  If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

