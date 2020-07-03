Courtney Act reveals who she thinks will win All Stars 5: ‘I think it’s pretty obvious’

We’ve been loving RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which is currently in its fifth season, and with queens from 10 different series in the running, the competition is as fierce as its ever been.

However, Drag Race alumni Courtney Act has revealed to RadioTimes.com who she thinks will snatch the crown this season.

“I mean I think it’s pretty obvious that Shea Couleé is the winner-elect, the crown prince,” she said.

Courtney, who was a runner-up on Drag Race season six, added that she loved Shea on season eight. “It was anybody’s game and Sasha Velour just took it home.”

The Australian drag star also said that she’s enjoying Juju Bee and Mariah Paris Balenciaga on All Stars 5 as well as other queens who competed on Drag Race’s first few series.

“I also love that season one queens, season two queens and season three queens get to come back as well because I love Alexis Mateo and all these people that we haven’t seen for years,” she said.

“Having watched every episode of Drag Race I know and love them and probably have more awareness because I’ve done gigs with them so the fact that the people who paved the way essentially get to have a do over is really fun.”

Courtney will be visiting the UK with her nationwide tour of Fluid in Spring 2021. Tickets are now available online.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 is available to stream in the UK on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.