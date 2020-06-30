Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Phil Daniels

Phil Daniels is among the 20 celebs tying up their aprons and hoping to prove they can stand the heat in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen.

Phil’s had a hugely successful acting career, but if you’re trying to work out exactly where you know him from, keep reading.

Here’s everything you need to know about Phil as he joins the cooking line-up.

Who is Phil Daniels?

What’s Phil’s Twitter? @1phildaniels

Phil started out in the 1970s playing London hard men in cult films like Quadrophenia, Scum and Breaking Glass. He picked up lots of TV roles too, including ITV drama series Raven.

Later, Phil decided to switch to more comedic roles, appearing in shows like Gimme Gimme Gimme and playing Grandad Trotter in Only Fools and Horses prequel Rock & Chips.

Phil played the role of Pat Butcher’s wheeler dealer nephew, Kevin Wicks, in EastEnders from 2016 to 2017. Kevin fell in love with Denise but died in a car crash soon after they got married. Such is the way in Albert Square…

The actor then gave Strictly a go in 2008, dancing with Flavia Cacace in the series won by Tom Chambers .

If you’re struggling to remember his dance moves, that may be because he was eliminated first – sad times.

He also appeared on Celebrity Mastermind in 2008, answering questions on his specialist subject, Chelsea Football Club in the 1970s. He finished second to Tim Vine with an extremely respectable 24 points.

If you recognise Phil’s voice, but not his face, you may well be a Blur fan – Phil provided the iconic voiceover for their hit song, Parklife. Phil was also in a new wave band called The Cross in the 1970s and ’80s.

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.