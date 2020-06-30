Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Jeff Brazier

It’s nearly time for Celebrity MasterChef once again, the show that gives us the chance to see which famous people have a secret skill up their sleeves, and which couldn’t successfully microwave a Pot Noodle.

Advertisement

Jeff Brazier is one of this year’s batch of 20 well-known hopefuls and will no doubt be hoping to use his charm to win over John and Gregg.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cheeky chappy TV presenter.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Who is Jeff Brazier?

What’s Jeff Brazier’s Instagram? @jeffbrazier

What’s Jeff Brazier’s Twitter? @JeffBrazier

While most of us know him as a TV personality, Jeff actually began his career as a footballer, playing for teams including Leyton Orient and Billericay Town. He got his big break on reality show Shipwrecked, which opened the door to presenting opportunities including ITV2 spin off I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here… Now, The X Factor Live Tour, a reboot of CITV’s Finders Keepers and a showbiz slot on This Morning. He came fifth on the 2011 series of Dancing on Ice.

Jeff is also well known for his romantic relationship with Big Brother star Jade Goody, who sadly passed away from cervical cancer in 2009. The couple made headlines together and had two sons. Jeff won sole custody of his boys and has lived a quiet life raising them. He has also written a book about coping with loss, called The Grief Survival Guide, and has done some training to become a life coach.

Jeff married his girlfriend Kate, last year and is now rekindling his passion for football, presenting on radio station TalkSport.

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.