Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Gethin Jones

If there’s one profession that should prepare you for the high pressured antics of the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen, it’s being a Blue Peter presenter – if you can turn a washing up bottle into a rocket on live TV, surely you can make something nice out of a steak and some potatoes!

Advertisement

Gethin Jones will be hoping his children’s TV days will give him a helping hand as he joins this year’s celebrity line-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about him…

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Who is Gethin Jones?

What’s Gethin’s Instagram? @gethincjones

What’s Gethin’s Twitter? @gethincjones

Welsh presenter Gethin got his big break when he became a Blue Peter presenter in 2005. He stayed in the job for three and a half years and was sent to do a lot of the high-adrenaline challenges, like flying a Spitfire and trekking through the jungles of Bolivia.

Gethin is very much part of the Strictly Come Dancing family. He came third on the show in 2007 with professional partner Camilla Dallerup, and has returned for the Christmas special. He also interviews contestants in rehearsals for It Takes Two, and has even sat in for Zoe Ball in the past.

Gethin has since presented all sorts of different shows on radio and TV, including his own quiz show The 21st Question, extreme celeb game show 71 Degrees North and a documentary series with Louise Minchin called Crime and Punishment.

He had a high profile romance with Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, and the pair even got engaged, but later split up.

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.