Every Eurovision Song Contest winner by year

We do love a bit of Eurovision trivia, and sometimes you need it all in one place.

If you've ever woken up in the middle of the night thinking, 'But which year did ABBA win?' then don't worry, we've got you covered.

Here's your comprehensive list of winners, from the first song contest in 1956 through to last year's show.

And if you’re looking for more goodness from the contest, make sure you check out Netflix’s Eurovision movie, starring Will Ferrell and a star-studded cast.

Every Eurovision winner by year

1956 – Switzerland, ‘Refrain’ performed by Lys Assia

1957 – Netherlands, ‘Net als toen’ performed by Corry Brokken

1958 – France, ‘Dors mon amour’ performed by Andre Claveau

1959 – Netherlands, ‘Een Beetje’ performed by Teddy Scholten

1960 – France, ‘Tom Pillibi’ performed by Jacqueline Boyer

1961 – Luxembourg, ‘Nous les amoureux’ performed by Jean-Claude Pascal

1962 – France, ‘Un premier amour’ performed by Isabelle Aubret

1963 – Denmark, ‘Dansevise’ performed by Grethe and Jorgen Ingmann

1964 – Italy, ‘Non ho l’eta’ performed by Gigliola Cinquetti

1965 – Luxembourg, ‘Poupee de cire, poupée de son’ performed by France Gall

1966 – Austria, ‘Merci Cherie’ performed by Udo Juergens

1967 – UK, ‘Puppet on a String’ performed by Sandie Shaw

1968 – Spain, ‘La, la, la’ performed by Massiel

1969 – 4-way tie! Spain, ‘Vivo cantando’ performed by Salome, UK, ‘Boom Bang-a-Bang’ performed by Lulu, Netherlands, ‘De troubadour’ performed by Lenny Kuhr, France, ‘Un jour, un enfant’ performed by Frida Boccara

1970 – Ireland, ‘All Kinds of Everything’ performed by Dana

1971 – Monaco, ‘Un banc, un arbre, une rue’ performed by Séverine

1972 – Luxembourg, ‘Apres toi’ performed by Vicky Leandros

1973 – Luxembourg, ‘Tu te reconnaitras’ performed by Anne-Marie David

1974 – Sweden, ‘Waterloo’ performed by ABBA

1975 -Netherlands, ‘Ding-a-Dong’ performed by Teach-In

1976 – UK, ‘Save Your Kisses For Me’ performed by Brotherhood of Man

1977 – France, ‘L’oiseau et l’enfant’ performed by Marie Myriam

1978 – Israel, ‘A-Ba-Ni-Bi’ performed by Izhar Cohen and the Alphabeta

1979 – Israel, ‘Hallelujah’ performed by Milk and Honey

1980 – Ireland, ‘What’s Another Year’ performed by Johnny Logan

1981 – UK, ‘Making Your Mind Up’, performed by Bucks Fizz

1982 – Germany, ‘Ein bisschen Frieden’ performed by Nicole

1983 – Luxembourg, ‘Si la vie est cadeau’ performed by Corinne Hermes

1984 – Sweden, ‘Diggi-Loo Diggi-Ley’ performed by Herreys

1985 – Norway, ‘La det swinge’ performed by Bobbysocks!

1986 – Belgium, ‘J’aime la vie’ performed by Sandra Kim

1987 – Ireland, ‘Hold Me Now’ performed by Johnny Logan

1988 – Switzerland, ‘Ne partez pas sans moi’ performed by Celine Dion

1989 – Yugoslavia, ‘Rock Me’ performed by Riva

1990 – Italy, ‘Insieme: 1992’ performed by Toto Cutugno

1991 – Sweden, ‘Fangad av en stormvind’ performed by Carola

1992 – Ireland, ‘Why Me?’ performed by Linda Martin

1993 – Ireland, ‘In Your Eyes’ performed by Niamh Kavanagh

1994 – Ireland, ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids’ performed by Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan

1995 – Norway, ‘Nocturne’ performed by Secret Garden

1996 – Ireland, ‘The Voice’ performed by Eimear Quinn

1997 – UK, ‘Love Shine a Light’ performed by Katrina and the Waves

1998 – Israel, ‘Diva’ performed by Dana International

1999 – Sweden, ‘Take Me To Your Heaven’ performed by Charlotte Nilsson

2000 – Denmark, ‘Fly on the Wings of Love’ performed by the Olsen Brothers

2001 – Estonia, ‘Everybody’ performed by Tanal Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL

2002 – Latvia, ‘I Wanna’ by Marie N

2003 – Turkey, ‘Everyway That I Can’ performed by Sertab Erener

2004 – Ukraine, ‘Wild Dances’ performed by Rusiana

2005 – Greece, ‘My Number One’ performed by Helena Paparizou

2006 – Finland, ‘Hard Rock Hallelujah’ performed by Lordi

2007 – Serbia, ‘Molitva’ performed by Marija Serifovic

2008 – Russia, ‘Believe’ performed by Dima Bilan

2009 – Norway, ‘Fairytale’ performed by Alexander Rybak

2010 – Germany, ‘Satellite’ performed by Lena

2011 – Azerbaijan, ‘Running Scared’ performed by Ell & Nikki

2012 – Sweden, ‘Euphoria’ performed by Loreen

2013 – Denmark, ‘Only Teardrops’ performed by Emmelie de Forest

2014 – Austria, ‘Rise Like A Phoenix’ performed by Conchita Wurst

2015 – Sweden ‘Heroes’ performed by Mans Zelmerlow

2016 – Ukraine, ‘1944’ performed by Jamala

2017 – Portugal, ‘Amar pelos dois’ performed by Salvador Sobral

2018 – Israel, ‘Toy’ performed by Netta

2019 – Netherlands, ‘Arcade’ performed by Duncan Laurence

