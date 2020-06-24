The Apprentice 2020 axed as BBC plans replacement episodes

BBC One’s farcical business competition The Apprentice will not return to our screens in 2020, the broadcaster has announced.

The long-running series, which follows Lord Alan Sugar as he whittles down a group of candidates vying for his investment, is a highlight of the television calendar for many reality fans.

However, due to concerns arising from the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no new episodes of The Apprentice aired this year, a first since the show began back in 2005.

It would be difficult to maintain social distancing measures for many of the challenges, including the now iconic boardroom scenes in which the teams crowd together for a grilling on their business decisions.

In its place, the BBC will broadcast a series looking back at some of the most memorable moments from previous years of The Apprentice, featuring all-new commentary from Lord Sugar himself.

A BBC spokesperson told The Sun: “Sadly we have decided to postpone The Apprentice for 2020. Production safety and the wellbeing of everyone involved in the show is our number one priority.

“While this is understandably disappointing news, viewers will still be able to get their weekly fix of memorable tasks, favourite candidates and boardroom bust ups alongside brand new insights from Karren, Claude, Lord Sugar and many more from the past 15 years in a special highlights series airing on BBC1.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment.

Earlier this year, The Apprentice icon and intimidating interviewer Claude Littner spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the show’s future, while Lord Sugar has teased there could be two series of The Apprentice in 2021.

