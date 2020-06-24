Glastonbury 2020 schedule: full line-up of acts performing on BBC
Get ready for a huge festival (in your living room).
Given how famously hard they are to acquire, Glastonbury ticket holders were gutted to hear that this year’s festival has had to be called off amid concerns over coronavirus.
But don’t despair, because the BBC has stepped up to ensure your summer is still jam-packed with music from some of the biggest artists in the world.
There’s a truly epic Glastonbury lineup this year that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home, which will be available to watch across BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC Four.
Here’s your guide to this year’s Glastonbury virtual event.
Who’s performing at The Glastonbury Experience on BBC?
The Glastonbury Experience boasts a massive lineup of artists, spanning a wide variety of genres and decades. From contemporary musicians like Dave, Billie Eilish, Idles, HAIM and Lady Gaga to performers who rose to prominence many years ago, such as David Bowie, Lionel Richie, The Cure and Primal Scream.
A dedicated BBC iPlayer channel will be active and showing full sets from Thursday 25th June, kicking off at 10am with acclaimed Australian rock band Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. From Friday night, some of these performances will also be shown on the television across BBC Two and BBC Four, so be sure to keep an eye out for those too.
BBC Glastonbury 2020 schedule
Thursday 25th June
BBC iPlayer
10:00 – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
11:30 – Laura Marling
12:30 – The Charlatans
13:30 – Fontaines DC
14:30 – Idles
15:30 – Little Simz
16:30 – LCD Soundsystem
18:00 – Primal Scream
19:30 – The Cure
21:30 -Metallica
23:30 – Radiohead
Friday 26th June
BBC iPlayer
10:00 – Lana Del Rey
11:00 – Mark Ronson
12:00 – Lewis Capaldi
13:00 – Sigrid
14:00 – The XX
15:00 – Billie Eilish
16:00 – Foals
17:00 – Royal Blood
18:00 – Foo Fighters
22:00 – Beyoncé
23:30 – Jay-Z
00:30 – Disclosure
BBC Two
20:30 – The Glastonbury Experience Live
22:00 – Glastonbury (Beyoncé)
23:30 – Glastonbury 2019 (compilation)
BBC Four
21:00 – Glastonbury (Elbow)
22:00 – Glastonbury (Love and Arthur Lee)
23:00 – Glastonbury Backstage Acoustics
23:30 – Glastonbury (Jay-Z)
Saturday 27th June
BBC iPlayer
10:00 – HAIM
11:00 – Rex Orange County
12:00 – Janelle Monáe
13:00 – Kano
14:00 – Dave
15:00 – Bloc Party
16:30 – Oasis
17:30 – Lorde
18:30 – Florence + The Machine
21:30 – Adele
23:30 – Coldplay
BBC Four
19:00 – Glastonbury Backstage Acoustics
19:30 – Glastonbury (Toots & The Maytals)
22:20 – Glastonbury (The Chemical Brothers)
23:10 – Best of Glastonbury 2000
BBC Two
20:00 – The Glastonbury Experience Live
21:30 – Glastonbury (Adele)
23:05 – Glastonbury (Coldplay)
Sunday 28th June
BBC iPlayer
10:00 – Bon Iver
11:00 – Michael Kiwanuka
12:00 – Dizzee Rascal
13:00 – Lady Gaga
14:00 – Kylie
15:30 – Special guest
16:30 – The Killers
17:30 – George Ezra
21:30 – David Bowie
23:30 – Ed Sheeran
BBC Two
18:30 – Glastonbury Tea Time Legends
20:00 – The Glastonbury Experience Live
21:30 – David Bowie at Glastonbury 2000
BBC Four
20:00 – Nile Rodgers & Chic at Glastonbury 2017
21:00 – Glastonbury Backstage Acoustics
21:30 – Amy Winehouse at Glastonbury 2007
22:30 – Best of Glastonbury 2011
Monday 29th June
BBC iPlayer:
10:00 – Lionel Richie
11:30 – Christine + The Queens
12:30 – Mumford & Sons
13:30 – Special guest
15:00 – Arctic Monkeys
16:00 – PJ Harvey
17:30 – Amy Winehouse
18:30 – Stormzy
20:30 – Adele
22:00 – Beyoncé
23:30 – Blur
Glastonbury 2020 will air on BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC Four. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.