Love Island: Australia lingo explained – from bogans to kangatarians

It only seems two minutes ago we were trying to get to grips with UK Love Island chat. Now “my type on paper”, “muggy”, “melt” and “it is what it is” are iconic TV catchphrases, never to be forgotten.

But with Love Island: Australia comes a whole new list of slang for us to learn. “Bogan” was a brand new one on us, for starters…

So here’s our guide to what on earth those islanders are talking about.

Bogan

So what is a bogan? This was a phrase used to describe one of the male islanders, and a quick Goggle gives the definition as “an uncouth or unsophisticated person regarded as being of low social status,” so it’s rather insulting. But apparently sometimes it can also be used as cheeky compliment for someone a bit rugged, or rough round the edges. Clear as mud.

Kangatarian

We had to rewind when Justin told Millie he “used to be kangatarian”.

“So I used to only eat kangaroo and fish. Because kangaroos aren’t farmed.”

What…on… earth? Clearly this is more relevant dietary stipulation in Australia than the UK and it turns out it really is a thing. A Kangatarian is somebody who generally avoids meat but will sometimes eat kangaroo because they deem it to be less cruel than other meats.

This might seem a bit odd to us Brits, but the trendy diet had a real moment in the early 2010s in Aus, with the Sydney Morning Herald announcing,:”A new semi-vegetarian wave emerging in Australia”. Who knew?!

Pash

Now you might have heard this one on Neighbours or Home and Away as well. If two people were to “pash”, they would be kissing.

In the Spin the Bottle challenge, the islanders were told to “pash on” with the person they thought was being discussed. Cue lots of on-screen kissing which were both awkward and controversial.

Now you know.

