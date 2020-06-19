Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. First look at Celebrity Snoop Dogs

First look at Celebrity Snoop Dogs

Channel 4's barking mad new show debuts next week - and we have an exclusive preview.

Snoop Dogs

Channel 4’s barking mad new show Celebrity Snoop Dogs, which sees a bunch of pet dogs spy on their celebrity owners, is debuting next Friday.

Advertisement

And in a first look clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com, viewers can see the snooping pooches fitted with cameras as they prepare for their daring mission.

A voice over says, “What better way to see our favourite celebrity homes than through the eyes of those who know them best – their snooping dogs.

“Join us on a marvellous mystery tour guide, and follow the clues to the owners identity…”

Each 30-minute episode of the show will follow two of the secret agent canines as they show off the upstairs and downstairs of their celebrity owners’ homes – with viewers following clues as they attempt to decipher the identity of the famous property owner.

Sean Doyle, deputy head of features and formats at Channel 4, has said of the show, “I didn’t want lockdown to stifle creative conversations and Celebrity Snoop Dogs is a perfect example of a reactive and outside of the box commission.

“We’ve come up a wonderfully ridiculous spin on filming in lockdown that only Channel 4 could get away with.

“We hope families enjoy playing along whilst getting a healthy dose of doggy mischief and celebrities’ lush properties and home interiors.”

While the identities of the celebs are being kept firmly under wraps, Channel 4 has revealed some info about the dogs through a series of ‘interviews.’

For example, one of the dogs set to feature is a Lhasa Apso who ‘says’, “I’m a very good boy – the naughtiest thing I do would be stealing underwear,” while another participant is a black Shar Pei’s who barks, “I’m also known as the ‘Phantom Pooer’ as I sometimes make mistakes in the bedroom.”

We can’t wait to find out their mystery owners…

Advertisement

Celebrity Snoop Dogs starts Friday 26th June at 8:30pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Celebrity Snoop Dogs

celebrity snoop dogs
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Malachi Kirby and Letitia Wright in Small Axe on BBC One

Best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer right now (December 2020)

murder in the car park

When is Murder in the Car Park on? Channel 4’s next true crime doc

Michael Mosley (BBC, TL)

Lockdown Diet with Michael Mosley coming to Channel 4

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Dua Lipa performs on the John Peel Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

How you can watch Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary as BBC airs classic sets