When is Celebrity Snoop Dogs on TV? Where I can I watch it?

Yes, it's a real thing, and it sounds incredible

SnoopDogs_01

Thank you to the genius at Channel 4 who commissioned a show combining two of our favourite things about lockdown – the opportunity to nose around famous people’s houses when they zoom onto TV shows, and spending more time with our pets.

Celebrity Snoop Dogs (the title itself should have earned someone a pay rise) sees famous people’s pets turn tour guides – they carry a GoPro camera and show us around their owner’s home while we have to guess whose house we’re looking at. Think Through the Keyhole, but cuter.

Here’s everything we know so far about the already legendary series…

When is Celebrity Snoop Dogs on TV?

The show begins on C4 on Friday 26th June, airing weekly at 8.30pm. We can’t wait!

What is Celebrity Snoop Dogs about?

The idea is that we get a dog’s-eye view of their famous owner’s houses, which in the case of some small doggies means we’re not going to see very much above floor level! The pooches can take us underneath celebrity beds, behind sofas and into the garden, with a GoPro camera strapped to them, giving us enough clues to guess which famous household we’re looking round. Some might say it’s a bit of a mad idea, and even C4 big brass Sean Doyle calls it “wonderfully ridiculous”.

“I didn’t want lockdown to stifle creative conversations and Celebrity Snoop Dogs is a perfect example of a reactive and outside of the box commission,” he says. “We’ve come up a wonderfully ridiculous spin on filming in lockdown that only Channel 4 could get away with. We hope families enjoy playing along whilst getting a healthy dose of doggy mischief and celebrities’ lush properties and home interiors.”

The series will also feature commentary from Grand Designs legend Kevin McCloud.

Which celebrities’ houses are featured in Celebrity Snoop Dogs?

The names of the celebrities opening up their front doors are being kept under wraps for now, as viewers have to guess whose property they are looking round. However details have been released of three of the doggies taking part…

Snoop_Dogs_Episode_1_02

This is a rescue Lhasa Apso, whose name is confidential for now. He likes sitting on top of his owner when they’re doing press ups, stealing underwear and napping on clothes. He also enjoys cheese.

We will also meet a 4-year old Shar Pei who sits at the dinner table for meal times, and a 12-year old white fluffy mixed breed who barks at the doorbell and loves fluffy toys.

Already Ob. Sessed.

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Snoop Dogs?

There sure is, and if the short clip is anything to go by, the show is set to be barking mad!

You can watch the full trailer here.

Is Snoop Doggy Dogg involved with Celebrity Snoop Dogs?

Unfortunately not, but it’s a brilliant title for the show isn’t it?

Celebrity Snoop Dogs begins on Friday 26th June at 8.30pm on Channel 4.
To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

