Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse sheds light on how quarantined series could work

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has teased what this year’s series may look like, suggesting that the show’s producers could quarantine dancers and celebrities in the same hotel.

Speaking on Loose Women about whether Strictly Come Dancing will go ahead in lockdown, Motsi said that she believed “there should be precautions” in place, should the show continue.

Speaking about her experience of filming the German Strictly equivalent, she said, “I have to say, we just had a series in Germany, we finished four weeks ago, everyone was disciplined. The dancers quarantined in the same hotel and everyone was really careful to restrict from the studio to the hotel.

“If we want to take care of everyone’s health then we kind of have to stay together and there should be precautions so we’re able to deliver this show.

“It was the high time of Corona in Germany – people look forward to seeing some sort of happiness, some sort of entertainment… we took it very seriously, to entertain the people. It was tough, it was emotional, you felt like you had to be more than yourself. People love the show and it brings people happiness.”

There’s been much speculation about what this year’s Strictly will look like, with recent reports from The Sun that pro dancers will begin practising their group performances in a quarantined environment from July. These would be pre-recorded and aired throughout the series.

A BBC spokesperson previously told RadioTimes.com: “The BBC and the entire Strictly family are working hard to ensure everyone can enjoy some much needed Strictly sparkle later this year. Our professional dancers are set to start rehearsing remotely at the end of July.

“As we continue to follow the latest guidance from Public Health England and industry guidelines, we are considering isolating the dancers and key production members to enable our much-loved group numbers to continue.

“We’re incredibly proud of our professional dancers for their dedication to the show and their commitment to showcasing their love of dance to the nation. The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

