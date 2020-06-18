Britain’s Got Talent could defy the odds and produce a successful finale without a live audience

With the UK’s lockdown still active, it’s being claimed that the Britain’s Got Talent final could be filmed without a live studio audience to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

For some, this might seem like the worst idea with the audience known to play a key part in the show.

But if you ask us, this might not be such a bad idea and could actually go very well.

In a time where the entertainment industry is being knocked left, right and centre by the pandemic – which has screwed up filming, put shows on hold and cancelled a lot of production – BGT seems to be standing firmly on the ground.

The ratings for the pre-recorded auditions were extremely high, with it making the list of the top ten most watched shows during lockdown.

So wouldn’t it make sense for the show to take advantage of this and fast-forward filming for the live shows rather than put it on hold and possibly lose interest?

Filming without a live studio audience could be an opportunity for BGT to make the semi-finals and live shows even better.

Sources have already claimed that bosses are planning to make it “bigger and more daring than usual”.

And besides, the judges will still be there, so what we lose with the live studio audience will probably be made up with Simon, Amanda, David and Alesha’s effortless banter.

Not forgetting hosts Ant and Dec , who we’re sure will be dishing out lots of their usual dad jokes.

But if you’re still in doubt, think about Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

In March, they filmed without a live studio audience for the first time in the show’s history due to Covid-19.

At the time, we certainly wondered if it’d work and much to our surprise it did, with the show smashing rating records.

The broadcaster said the show’s audience peak of 11.1 million was the highest on any channel since the fireworks on BBC One on New Year’s Eve 2019.

So why couldn’t it be the same for BGT?

With the right acts, production and plan, we have high hopes they’d be able to pull it out the bag!