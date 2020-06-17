Rylan’s Supermarket Sweep gets promoted as its recommissioned for second series

Not enough TV shows feature inflatable bananas and pick-n-mix, we can all agree on that.

So it’s great news that the re-vamped Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Rylan Clark Neal, has been recommissioned for a second series.

And not only that – the show has been given a fancy new time-slot on a different channel too.

The reboot started last year, airing at 8pm on ITV2. Having proved a hit, the show has now been promoted to ITV, running for 25 episodes. It will take a coveted daytime slot, tempting everyone working from home to have an extended coffee break…

Host Rylan Clark-Neal has always been a huge fan of the series and is delighted to be back for more. “I had the time of my life making Supermarket Sweep,” he says. “I have been so touched by the genuine warmth people had for the show. Taking Sweep to ITV is a dream come true and I can’t wait to welcome shoppers of all ages into our store.”

There is no word yet on whether Corrie star Jennie McAlpine will return as the voice of the supermarket tannoy, but fingers crossed.

The show, originally hosted by Dale Winton in the 1990s, sees teams of two enter a set kitted out to look just like a real supermarket. They answer food-related questions to build up time on the clock before going on a trolley dash, trying to grab as many products as possible. It’s all about the value of the goods in your trolley – the highest goes through to the Super Sweep to win a prize.

It has also been confirmed that the new run of episodes will feature six celebrity specials, although we don’t know which famous faces will feature yet.

Supermarket Sweep will return to our screens later this year, moving from ITV2 to ITV. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.