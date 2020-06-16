Lockdown Diet with Michael Mosley coming to Channel 4

Channel 4 has announced a new show that will see Dr Michael Mosley challenge members of the British public to take part in a 21-day experiment to get into shape as lockdown measures ease.

The three-part series, which has the working title Lockdown Diet, will see the presenter and doctor share facts, tips, diet expertise and a groundbreaking lifestyle plan “to get us all looking and feeling even better than we did before lockdown”.

Six members of the public will be taking part, all of whom reportedly struggled to maintain their health and fitness under induced lockdown.

The experiment will see the participants aim to overhaul their approaches to food and fitness, with each episode taking on a different theme: diet, exercise and immunity.

Dr Mosley said, “My hope is this series offers people practical advice to overhaul their lifestyles in what has been an anxiety inducing time for most.

“Using cutting edge science, I want to give people the confidence and knowledge to safely lose excess weight, boost their immunity and improve their overall health. I can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile producer Anna Miralis said, “I’m excited to be working with Michael Mosley and C4 on this timely, life-changing series that will show us how to lose the pounds and boost our immune system. Never has there been a more crucial time to make our health a priority.”

And Adam Vandermark, commissioning editor at Channel 4 said, “Michael Mosley’s expertise on all things health related is exactly what we need to help us in these difficult times.

“Plus if you’ve succumbed to what’s become known as “Quarantine 15” (the number of pounds many of us believe we’ve put on during lockdown) then he is the man to get you back on track.”

The show marks Mosley’s first for Channel 4 – he has previously presented a range of programmes on various BBC channel over the past twelve years.

No date has yet been provided as to when the show will air.

