Strictly Come Dancing pros may ‘isolate in a hotel for two weeks’ to practice group dances

It’s been reported that the Strictly Come Dancing professionals may have to isolate in a hotel for two weeks, in order to rehearse their group dances ahead of the series premiere.

There has been much rumour and speculation over the nature of this year’s competition, as the coronavirus pandemic has made it impossible for it to follow its tried-and-tested format.

The Sun reports that Strictly’s pro dancers will begin practising their group performances in a quarantined environment from July, which will then be pre-recorded in a small studio and aired throughout the series.

A BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “The BBC and the entire Strictly family are working hard to ensure everyone can enjoy some much needed Strictly sparkle later this year. Our professional dancers are set to start rehearsing remotely at the end of July.

“As we continue to follow the latest guidance from Public Health England and industry guidelines, we are considering isolating the dancers and key production members to enable our much-loved group numbers to continue.

“We’re incredibly proud of our professional dancers for their dedication to the show and their commitment to showcasing their love of dance to the nation. The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

Previously, the BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore said that “a lot of work” is being done to keep the show on the air in these difficult times – and these recent developments suggest that is indeed the case.

