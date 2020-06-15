When Love Island: Australia is on TV – how to watch season 1

Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Aussie cousin.

Love Island: Australia

If we can’t have the UK series of Love Island this year, this looks set to be the next best thing.

ITV2 will be airing the first series of Love Island: Australia, which aired in 2018, for our viewing pleasure. The format is the same, so this looks set to be the perfect substitute – just remember not to Google who wins!

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island: Australia.

What is Love Island: Australia’s air date?

There’s no summer series of UK Love Island, but dry your eyes – the Australian version will start on British TV on Monday 15th June and will air nightly on ITV2 at 9pm for the next couple of weeks.

How long is Love Island: Australia on for?

Love Island: Australia originally aired in 2018 and ran for 30 episodes. If it airs seven nights a week on ITV2 (every night bar Saturday), that means we will have just under five weeks with our stunning cast.

How to watch Love Island: Australia

It’s very straight-forward, the series will be airing nightly on ITV2, so just switch the TV on and enjoy.

If you want to catch up with old series of Love Island UK, you can find them all on BritBox.

In case you didn’t know, Love Island: Australia season one is a repeat as it first aired in 2018.

Where is Australian Love Island filmed?

Love Island airs during the Australian winter, which definitely doesn’t offer the necessary bikini weather. So the show is filmed at a luxury villa in sunnier climes. For the first series it was Mallorca, then the second season moved to Fiji.

And if you’re wondering why they can film this year and we can’t, remember that while the series is new to British TV it actually aired in Australia in 2018. Long before social distancing was ever invented.

Who is in the cast of Love Island: Australia?

There are 22 islanders looking for love and hoping to claim a share of the $50,000 prize. These include a prison officer, a doggy daycare worker, a nurse, an international rugby player and lots of models. The starting Love Island: Australia cast line-up is as follows (we’ll meet more as we go along):

  • Kim Hartnett
  • Cassidy McGill
  • Erin Barnett
  • Millie Fuller
  • Natasha Cherie
  • Tayla Damir
  • Justin Lacko
  • Charlie Taylor
  • Eden Dally
  • Josh Moss
  • Grant Crapp

What do the Love Island: Australia winners get?

The lucky winners of Love Island: Australia will back a whopping $50,000 (AUD). That roughly translates to about £27,000. Producers must have taken a leaf out of the UK series’ book as the Love Island prize system remains the same between both versions of the show.

Is there a trailer for Love Island: Australia?

Oh yes, and it’s got us excited. The trailer promises: “It’s the Love Island you love, just with a different accent.” We’re sold.

Who is the host of Love Island: Australia? Who is the voiceover?

The Australian series is hosted by Sophie Monk, a singer, actress and TV star with a varied career – she was in a girl group, Bardot, has acted in films, judged Australia’s Got Talent, competed on The Bachelorette Australia and won The Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

Australia’s answer to narrator Iain Stirling is Irish presenter Eoghan McDermott. He also hosts the Irish selection shows for Junior Eurovision.

How many seasons of Love Island: Australia have there been?

Just two at this stage – aired in 2018 and 2019. Hopefully we will get to see both on ITV2.

We’re expecting there to be a third season, but as of yet it doesn’t have a release date for either Australia or anywhere else.

Love Island: Australia airs nightly on ITV2 from 15th June at 9pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

