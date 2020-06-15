How the Love Island: Australia prize is different to the UK series

Love Island: Australia season one kicks off tonight (June 15) on ITV2, with 10 sexy singletons heading to a villa in Mallorca for a chance to find love.

Like the UK series, the Love Island: Australia islanders will couple up, dump each other and take part in various challenges.

But apart from getting to lie in the sun half naked and live in a luxury villa for several weeks, what’s in it for the contestants?

The UK series is known for some overnight success stories, with a shared £50k up for grabs for the winning couple and the contestants going on to earn even more after the show.

So, is the prize money the same for the Aussie contestants?

Here’s everything we know…

How much do the Love Island champs win on Love Island: Australia?

The Islanders could be in with a chance of winning a whopping AUD $50,000, which is equivalent to just over £27,000.

To last in the villa each contestant must couple up with another Islander, whether it be for love, friendship or money.

Each week, viewers will see Islanders dumped from the villa either by a recoupling, public vote or vote from the other islanders.

And in the final week, this will be decided solely by the public who will choose their fave couple to receive the cash prize.

How is the Love Island cash prize split?

While the winners will get AUD $50,000, it’s down to one of the contestants to decide whether they’ll steal the prize for themselves or share it with their other half (luckily most do, so there shouldn’t be any tears… but then again this is Love Island!)

How much are Love Island contestants paid?

The Love Island: Australia contestants are said to be paid a one-off fee ahead of the show, as well as some other expenses following filming for the series.

According to The Daily Mail Australia – who previously obtained a copy of the contestants’ contract – the islanders are paid a “one-off fee of AUD $250” for filming activities before departing Australia for Spain.

Upon their arrival in the villa, contestants are then paid “a fee of $500 per week” until they are eliminated.

How much do islanders earn after the show?

Like the UK series – which saw last year’s winner Amber Rose Gill bag a clothing deal reportedly worth £1 million – there is a lot of potential for contestants to forge a lucrative career from public appearances, deals and so on.

The aforementioned contract stated Love Island: Australia stars are paid additional fees for TV or radio commercials, in-store or event appearances, print advertising, digital blog posts or digital advertising ranging from $200 – $3000.

Love Island Australia starts on ITV2 on 15th June. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.