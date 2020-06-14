Will there be another series of Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft?

Everything is a bit surreal at the moment, isn’t it? Channel 4’s larger than life crafting series, The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft is no exception, with presenter Anna Richardson even calling the show “Kirstie Allsopp on acid”.

Despite being a bit odd (or, perhaps, because of its quirks) the series, which sees contestants compete to impress with epic crafting projects, has been keeping us entertained on these strange Sunday nights.

But will it be back for more after the final episode airs tonight? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft?

Imagine a typical TV crafting show with contestants competing in challenges and the odd celebrity guest here and there. Now supersize it, stretch it to the limits of your imagination and throw in a few Willy Wonka style twists. That’s Fantastical Factory in a nutshell.

The series is to traditional craft shows what The Big Flower Fight is to Alan Titchmarsh.

Will there be a second series of The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft?

We don’t know yet, but we hope so. If the show gets recommissioned it’s likely to stay on Channel 4, hopefully on Sunday nights.

We’ll keep you posted with any news.

Who hosts The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft?

The series is co-hosted by Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson and Celebrity Juice presenter Keith Lemon. Both have swapped sexy quips for sewing machines and appear to be having a marvellous time.

Unpredictably, Keith Lemon has been into crafting for a while and even has a YouTube channel dedicated to the pursuit.

Series one of The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft is available to watch now on All 4. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.