The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain to explore stories behind cherished family heirlooms

Calling all fans of The Repair Shop: The BBC One daytime show is returning with a new series that will delve even deeper into some of the most cherished family heirlooms.

Once again narrated by Jay Blades, The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain will offer a unique insight into the history of some of the antiques restored to full glory in their barn.

The BBC promise the new show will explore the untold stories of ordinary people as we learn how these objects shaped our past and influenced the way we live our lives today.”

Each episode of The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain will explore a theme from the country’s history, delving into topics from espionage, immigration and the First World War. Viewers will also find out more about the backgrounds of the show’s panel of experts.

“I absolutely love working on The Repair Shop, and for me, it’s always been about the personal stories behind the items,” said Blades. “The new series has made me fall in love all over again, the history is just so powerful and if you close your eyes you actually feel like you’ve been transported back to a moment in time.”

"The Repair Shop's experts have taken us on an incredible journey from the past to the present through their painstaking and loving restorations," said Head of BBC Daytime.

“Throughout, we’ve learnt about some extraordinary items which hold a mirror to modern Britain and the way we live now and this new series celebrates that,”

The series, which had no current air date, is set to run for 15 episodes, each 45 minutes in length.

The Repair Shop is available to watch now on BBC Player.