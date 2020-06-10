Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Ant and Dec apologise for “impersonating people of colour” in old Saturday Night Takeaway sketches

Ant and Dec apologise for “impersonating people of colour” in old Saturday Night Takeaway sketches

"We realise that this was wrong."

Ant and Dec

Ant and Dec have issued an apology via their social media channels for “impersonating people of colour” in old Saturday Night Takeaway clips.

Advertisement

In a 2005 episode of their flagship show, the Geordie presenters pranked the cast of Emmerdale dressed as “Patty and Bernice”, who were supposed to be Jamaican.

They have since apologised for the sketch on Twitter, following the recent Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the world, including the UK.

They told their 6.8 million followers: “During past episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway we impersonated people of colour in the undercover segment of the show.

“We realise that this was wrong and want to say that we are sincerely sorry to everyone that was offended.

“We purposely stopped doing this several years ago and certainly would not make these sketches today.

“We had already taken steps to ensure footage was taken down, and have again recently confirmed with ITV that these segments, and any other historical content that could cause offence, does not appear on either the ITV Hub or the Saturday Night Takeaway YouTube Channel.”

In February 2019, the Emmerdale sketch remerged along with another from 2004, where Ant and Dec went to Coronation Street dressed as two Japanese girls, Suki and Keiko.

Saturday Night Takeaway aired earlier this year on ITV, but didn’t manage to finish the 2020 run before the coronavirus pandemic brought productions to a halt.

Advertisement

They aired their penultimate show from the studio without a live audience, and the finale was done from their homes as the nation fell into lockdown.

Tags

All about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Saturday Night Takeaway
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV Pictures, JG)

Will Saturday Night Takeaway work without an audience?

Ant McPartlin appears In court charged with drink driving

Ant McPartlin banned from driving and fined after pleading guilty to drink driving

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Who is performing on Saturday Night Takeaway this week?