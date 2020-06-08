When is Queer Eye season 6 released on Netflix?

Accessibility Links

The Fab Five will be heading on their sixth outing.

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

We heart Queer Eye. It’s just the most joyous, meaningful and wonderfully accepting piece of television, and the transformation of the heroes’ lives is incredible to watch.

If you binged season five way too fast, you’re in doubt desperate to know everything possible about season six of the hit Netflix series.

Look no further, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Queer Eye season six.

Will there be another series of Queer Eye? When will it be on Netflix?

Yes! Don’t you worry, season six has already been commissioned and has even started filming.

No transmission date has been confirmed yet, and filming was paused as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – so it may be a little while before we get new episodes to binge. But they are definitely coming.

Where are the Fab Five going for the next series of Queer Eye?

They’re off to Texas! There’s even a photo of them on social media posing by a sign saying, “Queer Eye, the most fabulous thing in Texas since chaps.” Cute. Texas is part of the “Bible Belt” of America, a traditionally conservative state, so it will be interesting to see how our boys get on there.

In previous seasons, the Fab Five have brought their heartwarming makeovers to Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Japan and Pennsylvania.

What is Queer Eye?

Queer Eye is a reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, a makeover show from the early 00s.

The Netflix series sees the Fab Five transform people’s lives with their talents – Karamo Brown is a culture and lifestyle guru, Jonathan Van Ness takes care of grooming and hair, Antoni Porowski brings some flair to the kitchen, Tan France sorts the wardrobe and Bobby Berk helps with interior design.

Their non-judgemental approach is about giving people back their self-esteem and helping them prioritise their own wellbeing, rather than forcing them to wear clothes just because they are fashionable. The makeovers are truly life-changing as a result.

Warning: you’ll cry happy tears.

Seasons 1-5 of Queer Eye are currently available to watch on Netflix. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

