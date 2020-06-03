When is Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer on TV? What’s it about?

Sadly the summer 2020 schedules won’t be as we pictured them. There’s no Glastonbury, no Olympics, no Wimbledon and no Euro 2020 football matches to look forward to, either.

Advertisement

With TV productions only just getting up and running again, and repeats filling the airwaves, we need someone to step in and cheer us up. Enter former England footballer Peter Crouch as the unexpected hero set to save our summer schedules.

Peter is livening up Saturday nights with a brand new entertainment show that promises to fill the void left by a lack of sport and music.

Here’s everything we know so far about Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer…

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

When is Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer on TV?

The show is intended to make up for cancelled summer events such as the Euros, which would have started in June. So, unsurprisingly, the show starts this month.

Tune into BBC One this Saturday night at 9.15pm.

What is Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer about?

The BBC has described Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer as “a one-stop shop of summery entertainment” that aims to give “the British public a little bit of all the big summer events that have been taken away”.

It’s a variety entertainment show fronted by the England striker, Maya Jama and Alex Horne, which will include live music, sports action, comedy skits and celebrity guests – all largely achieved through video links, although the three main presenters will be broadcasting responsibly from a studio. Peter has also been out and about filming stunts he would never have been allowed to do during his footballing career for risk of injury, like skydiving.

The show is a direct response to the coronavirus outbreak so it will incorporate elements of music festivals, sports tournaments and live events that have all been cancelled, and will forgo a studio audience in favour of online fan interactions.

Who will appear on Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer?

Peter is co-hosting with former BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, as well as Taskmaster’s Alex Horne and his comedy band the Horne Section.

There will be celebrity guests on every show, making use of Peter’s A-List contacts book.

The first episode of the series features chat with Peter’s former England teammate Rio Ferdinand and comedian Chris Ramsey. Athletes Mo Farah and Ellie Simmonds will join Peter for this week’s sporting tournament and Peter is going skydiving with friend and footballer Jermaine Jenas… in a socially distanced way of course! There will also be a performance from musician Serge Pizzorno.

Advertisement

Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer airs on Saturday night, BBC One at 9.15pm To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.