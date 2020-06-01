Where to watch and stream Keeping up with the Kardashians – is the reality show on Netflix?

If you were to ask someone on the street to name the first US reality show that popped into their head, there’s a good chance the answer would be Keeping Up with The Kardashians – the series documenting the lavish lifestyles of the super-rich family has entered the public consciousness over the years in a manner unlike most shows of its ilk.

While not everyone might be aware of quite how Kim Kardashian became so famous in the first place, no one’s in doubt about her status as celebrity royalty – and since the show debuted in 2007 showbiz fans the world over have been captivated by the glitz and glamour of her and her family.

Some people might criticise the show on the grounds that it does little other than perpetuate the fame of the family, but that hasn’t stopped huge viewing figures, and it seems unlikely that the popularity of the series is about to wane anytime soon – with it now into its 18th series.

Where to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the UK?

The good news is that as of June 1st 2020, the first two seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians have been added to Netflix – meaning you can transport yourself way back to 2007 and the very beginning of what became the reality show behemoth we know and love today.

Of course, those first two series are only scratching the surface – the show is currently on its 18th season, but if you want the chance to catch some of the more recent episodes they are available on reality streaming service hayu – start your free trial now.

You can also catch all 18 series by buying them on Amazon Prime Video or buy the DVD box set. Episodes are also available for purchase on Youtube, GooglePlay or iTunes.

When does Keeping Up with the Kardashians air in the UK?

The most recent batch of episodes to hit UK TV screens aired between 26th March and 3rd May – with production having now been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, even though the family have continued filming themselves in lockdown.

The best estimate for a return for the show in the UK is currently September 2020 – although this is not yet confirmed. New episodes normally air on Sundays at 9pm on E!.

Well, diamonds are a girl’s best friend, right?

Who stars in Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

The first season, which premiered in 2007, was focused on the Kardashian-Jenner family, especially on the children of Kris Jenner – that’s Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Also featuring on the show is Kendall and Kylie’s other parent, Caitlyn Jenner – who was formerly Bruce, and Kris’s second husband. Caityln’s other son Brody also features on the show.

As well as these key family members, several of their partners and ex-partners have featured on the show. This includes Kim’s ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush, her ex-husband Kris Humphries and her current husband Kanye West.

Other supporting cast members include Rob’s ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon, Khloé’s basketball player husband Lamar Odom. Caitlyn Jenner’s sons Brandon and Brody and Brandon’s ex-wife Leah have also made appearances.

How many seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are there?

So far, there have been 16 full seasons making a total of 240 episodes. The 17th season is currently airing.

Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s Season 17. September 8!!!! pic.twitter.com/dDOIVv3heT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 12, 2019

Keeping Up with the Kardashians seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix. You can also watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on hayu – start your free trial now.

