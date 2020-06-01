Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas “99 per cent sure” show will return after discussion with producer

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas “99 per cent sure” show will return after discussion with producer

Numerous suggestions have been made regarding how the show could go ahead in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Shirley Ballas, RT shoot, BD

Shirley Ballas said she’s “99 percent sure” Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens in 2020.

Advertisement

Ballas said that she had spoken with the show’s executive producer and was left with the impression a 2020 series would go ahead and will include tributes to NHS staff.

As reported by the The Mirror, she said, “I have spoken to Strictly’s executive producer, and I am 99 per cent sure that we will be on screens in one form or another.

“When the colder months come, we need some glitz and glamour. It’s something that the whole family can enjoy.”

Advertisement

She added, “It’s imperative that the show goes ahead, so you can bet your trolley they are doing their best to get it on.

“And we are going to have some fantastic NHS stories. There is going to be a reflection on the coronavirus and what people have done for communities. I think it’s going to be a real tear-jerker.”
Various suggestions have been made regarding possible changes to the show to allow it to go ahead this year in light of the ongoing pandemic.
And it has been reported that this year’s series Strictly Come Dancing might axe the studio audience and Blackpool Week as well as group performances as it looks to find a way round restrictions.
It was earlier suggested that the show was looking at the possibility of bringing in double eliminations for this year’s Strictly, allowing the series to start at a later date than usual.
In a poll last week, RadioTimes.com readers said that it would be worth having a compromised series as opposed to outright cancellation – with 59 per cent voting in favour of an adapted version of the show.
Check out what else is on with our TV guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Robin Windsor attends the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2012 at BBC Television Centre on September 11, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Family and pet photoshoot

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a pet portrait photography session for just £25!

Expert photographers will capture pictures you’ll treasure forever

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

strictly-come-dancing

Everything you need to know about Strictly 2020

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX12 LIVE SHOW

BBC boss says making Strictly work in 2020 is "a big task"

strictly come dancing

Here’s how you can learn the full routine for the Strictly Keep Dancing Challenge

Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens with three “best-bits” specials