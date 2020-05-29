Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Who’s on Pointless Celebrities this week?

Who’s on Pointless Celebrities this week?

Meet the stars taking to the Pointless podiums this week.

Pointless: Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman

BBC One’s Pointless Celebrities is back again this weekend, this time celebrating people whose faces we never usually get to see – writers! You may not recognise them at first glance, but you will know their work very well.

Advertisement

Presented by Alexander Armstrong, who is assisted as always by the ridiculously clever Richard Osman, four pairs of celebs take to the Pointless podiums for the chance to bag £2,500 for a charity of their choice.

So far we’ve seen famous families, ’80s stars, Eurovision contestants and sitcom actors take on the Pointless challenge, and this weekend (6th June) we’ll see some famous writers test their obscure knowledge in a bid for that coveted trophy…

Liz Pichon and Nick Short

Programme Name: Pointless Celebrities S13 - TX: n/a - Episode: Writers (No. Writers) - Picture Shows: Liz Pichon, Nick Sharatt - (C) Endemol Shine UK Ltd t/a Remarkable Television Production - Photographer: Sam Shepherd

Children’s author Liz is best known for her series of books about her character Tom Gates – if you have kids you’ll know exactly who that is! Nick is a children’s illustrator who has worked with the likes of Jacqueline Wilson and Julia Donaldson.

Adam Kay and Ian McMillan

Programme Name: Pointless Celebrities S13 - TX: n/a - Episode: Writers (No. Writers) - Picture Shows: Adam Kay, Ian McMillian - (C) Endemol Shine UK Ltd t/a Remarkable Television Production - Photographer: Sam Shepherd

Adam Kay is a former doctor, whose famous book This is Going to Hurt, is a collection of diary entries and recollections from his years working with patients in hospital. It has achieved incredible success and became an international bestseller. Ian is poet, journalist and performer from Yorkshire.

Martina Cole and Mark Billingham

Programme Name: Pointless Celebrities S13 - TX: n/a - Episode: Writers (No. Writers) - Picture Shows: Martina Cole, Mark Billingham - (C) Endemol Shine UK Ltd t/a Remarkable Television Production - Photographer: Sam Shepherd

Martina is well known for her hugely popular crime novels, some of which have been turned into TV dramas including The Take, which starred Tom Hardy. Mark is also a very successful writer of crime thrillers, making this a great detective duo – they’ll sniff out all the correct answers!

Juno Dawson and Nadia Shireen

Programme Name: Pointless Celebrities S13 - TX: n/a - Episode: Writers (No. Writers) - Picture Shows: Juno Dawson, Nadia Shireen - (C) Endemol Shine UK Ltd t/a Remarkable Television Production - Photographer: Sam Shepherd

Juno writes young adult fiction, often tackling issues concerning the LGBT community. She is currently writing The Good Doctor, one of the first Doctor Who novels to feature Jodie Whittaker’s incarnation. Nadia is a children’s author and illustrator.

Advertisement

Pointless Celebrities airs Saturday 6th June on BBC One at 7:30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Pointless Celebrities

Pointless: Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Love Island Jack Fincham 2018, ITV Pictures, SL

Meet the Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2020 contestants

Ella Eyre, The Great British Bake Off Celebrity Special (Channel 4, EH)

Who is The X Factor: The Band guest judge Ella Eyre?

Real Marigold Hotel 2020

Who are the celebs on The Real Marigold Hotel 2020?

cwecwc

Pointless fans, rejoice! BBC quiz recommissioned for 204 more episodes