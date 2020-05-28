Netflix’s Terrace House Tokyo cancelled after death of cast member Hana Kimura

The current season of Japanese reality series Terrace House has been cancelled following the death of one of its cast members.

Advertisement

Professional wrestler Hana Kimura joined the show for its latest season, which follows the day-to-day lives of six men and women sharing a house together in Tokyo.

She had been subjected to a huge number of hateful comments from people online, which were reported to have spiked after a recent episode, which saw her get into an argument with a housemate who accidentally ruined her wrestling costume.

Leading up to Kimura’s death, troubling messages were posted to her social media profiles, including a tweet that read: “I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye,” according to BBC News.

Following news of Kimura’s death at 22 years old on 23rd May, Netflix has cancelled the remaining episodes of this season’s Terrace House, which had already been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The current episodes had been airing exclusively in Japan, but were expected to become available on international Netflix services at a later date. It is not yet clear whether Terrace House will return for an all-new season next year.

The Terrace House Twitter account posted a statement yesterday, saying [translation]: “Regarding Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020, we have decided to cancel the production.

“We take this issue very seriously and would like to continue to take sincere efforts in the future.”

Netflix, meanwhile, told the BBC there are “no current plans to take down the latest season of this incredibly loved show”.

Kimura’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

RadioTimes.com has approached Netflix and Fuji Television Network asking for comment.

Advertisement

Samaritans provides support for people suffering with emotional distress or suicidal thoughts. Call for free on 116 123 (open 24/7) or email jo@samaritans.org.