Total Wipeout returns to BBC One with Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness voicing classic episodes

The Top Gear presenters have been brought in to provide "hilarious commentary" to the popular obstacle course game show

Total wipeout

BBC One is bringing back classic episodes of hit obstacle course game show Total Wipeout – with a new twist.

The repeated episodes will see Top Gear presenters Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness provide brand new commentary, replacing the show’s original presenter Richard Hammond.

In total six forty-minute episodes of the reworked show will be shown, repeating some of the most memorable moments from the series- including several contestants attempting to take on the iconic Big Red Balls challenge.

The show has been handed the name Total Wipeout: Freddie and Paddy Takeover, and promises that the pair will bring their “unique banter” to the series.

In announcing the new version of the show, Cat Lynch, the joint-managing director of production company Initial, said, “Total Wipeout: Freddie and Paddy Takeover is just what we need right now. It’s a joyful, irreverent show which families can enjoy together. Freddie and Paddy will add a brilliant dose of mischief and warmth so viewers can enjoy a new take on these classic episodes.”

Meanwhile Rachel Ashdown, commissioning editor BBC Entertainment, claimed, “Total Wipeout: Freddie and Paddy Takeover is a brilliant mix of have-a-go heroes, humour and heart and I’m looking forward to introducing a whole new generation to the dastardly big red balls.”

And Flintoff and McGuiness both express their delight at taking part, with Flintoff claiming, “I can’t wait to be involved with this brilliant show and to have a laugh watching people fumble with those big red balls,” and McGuinness added, “Now more than ever we need to laugh at people bouncing off those big red balls. I’m so happy to be involved in bringing this classic show back!”

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

