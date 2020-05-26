BritBox to become the home of reality TV

If you’re still looking for a reason to subscribe to BritBox, this could be it.

The streaming service, which airs the best of British programming, old and new, is giving reality fans something to smile about, by increasing its offering of reality shows, hoping to fill the gap left by Love Island this summer.

Just wait till you see the list, it’s reem.

Let’s start with TOWIE. From 4th June, all 25 series will now be available to view, as well as every episode of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries and Sam and Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries. The latest season of Educating Joey Essex will also be there for your viewing pleasure, alongside Gemma Collins specials such as Diva Espana and Diva Forever. Never has there been so much GC content at your fingertips, prepare yourselves.

Moving on to Made in Chelsea, the first six seasons of the West London reality series will also be available, allowing you to go back to the start and get obsessed all over again.

Now to Love Island. In addition to the six series of the main show, already available on the service, BritBox is now adding lots of spin-offs too, which will help distract you during the long wait until the show returns in 2021. There’s You Versus Chris and Kem, Chris and Olivia Crackin’ On, The Boxer & The Ballroom Dancer, and Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island all ready to view from 4th June.

All seasons of Magaluf Weekender will also be available and BritBox has promised further announcements regarding reality TV shows in the coming months.

Bring. It. On.

