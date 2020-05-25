Celebrity SAS’ Helen Skelton on why she was “terrified” of the instructors: “You don’t know what you’re doing”

Sometimes we can’t imagine what would make anyone say yes to Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – it doesn’t look like fun!

Advertisement

But presenter Helen Skelton has made it clear that she joined the star-studded line-up to make her two young sons think she’s cool.

So with only one episode left to air (25th May’s final), what do her young boys, Ernie and Louis, think of mummy’s SAS skills?

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

“I only let them watch little bits, like when we jumped out of the helicopters, and they love it” she tells RadioTimes.com. “We take them to rugby and the football, so they know all the bad words already!

“I’ve made a rod for my own back because yesterday I caught them trying to zipwire out the bedroom window!”

Helen is now back with her family at home and has had the chance to reflect on her time in the brutal series. “I was terrified of all the SAS staff, you take it really seriously when they’re shouting and barking at you,” she says.

“You never know what’s coming next – every time you’re dragged out somewhere you don’t know what you’re doing and you’re constantly building it up in your head that something horrific is going to happen. It’s hard to quantify the toll it takes on you.”

Like the viewers at home, Helen admits there were moments where she couldn’t believe the lengths the show could go to. “At one point during my interrogation (which airs tonight) they were shouting at me, and I said “You’re not going to get a recommission if you carry on like this, I didn’t sign up for this!”” she remembers.

“But they’re all pushing us as far as they can and we did sign up for that. There are just moments where you think, ‘What is happening?! This is too much!'”

Advertisement

To find out whether Helen succeeds in the final of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, tune into C4 tonight at 9pm. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.