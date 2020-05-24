Robbie Williams has five TV show ideas in the works as he eyes small screen career

Accessibility Links

The former Take That singer says he wants to do a "smorgasbord" of TV projects

Attitude Awards 2016 - Inside

Robbie Williams has revealed that he has plans to become a huge small screen star – with the former Take That singer claiming to have as many as five TV projects in the works.

Williams reportedly has plans to model his telly career on that of Simon Cowell, who he worked alongside as a judge on The X Factor in 2018.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the Angels singer said, “There is a new avenue that I am moving into – TV. I am very, very excited about it.

“I hope we go back to normal soon because I have got so many TV ideas that I wanna do a myriad, a smorgasbord.”

Williams added that although he had five different ideas currently in the works, he was not yet in a position to divulge any further information – claiming that it was at such an early stage that “I daren’t talk about it!”

The star has had chances to build on his TV career before, having been invited to participate as a celebrity contestant in a range of big reality shows including I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and Strictly Come Dancing – but he said that the time has never been right for an appearance on those shows.

“I would be very grateful to do it if my career was in a place where I need to do it, but I don’t, ” he said.

Williams will be reuniting with his former Take That stars for a virtual concert next Friday, and said that he was “really looking forward” to the live-streamed gig.

Quite what form his new TV ideas will take remains a mystery, but we’re certainly willing to let him entertain us…

