BAFTA TV Awards and TV Craft nominations to be revealed June 4th

BAFTA has confirmed a new date for the revelation of this years TV Awards and TV Craft Awards nominations, after the original announcement date was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nominees will be revealed on 4th June, roughly three months after the original date – and almost a month after the ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on May 10th.

The shortlist for the publicly vote for Must-See Moment Award will be announced a day before on June 3rd.

No date has yet been given for either of the ceremonies, but a statement from BAFTA promised new dates and formats would be announced in the near future.

BAFTA’s chief executive Amanda Berry said: “We are thrilled to confirm the new date for our nominations announcement, for both the Virgin Media BAFTAs and the Television Craft Awards.

“During this difficult time, we want to applaud the fantastic efforts of the many talented individuals, both behind and in-front of the camera, many of whom have continued to inform and entertain the nation in recent weeks.

“We look forward to announcing more details about the ceremonies soon.”

Meanwhile The British Academy Children’s Awards will not take place this year, as BAFTA reviews all its children’s activity to ensure that it is “as impactful as possible, to better serve both the industry and the public in the future”.

Chair of the Children’s committee, Helen Blakeman, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to ensure the BAFTA’s children’s activity recognises the breadth and depth of the content children are viewing today.

“We are hoping to bring more children’s voices into activity, ensure all crafts are recognised, and engage the industry, increasing the support BAFTA is able to offer to the children’s media industry.

“The renewed commitment from BAFTA demonstrates their long-term dedication to the children’s sector, and I look forward to shaping this exciting new chapter alongside my committee members.”

