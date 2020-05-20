Here’s how you can take on a Chaser at home
ITV are publishing extra mini-episodes of The Chase online for keen quizzers
If an hour of The Chase every day isn’t enough for you during lockdown, well, you’re in luck.
ITV is releasing 15-minute episodes of the popular gameshow online after each show for the next two weeks.
Trivia buffs will be able to take on a Chaser every day at 6pm, who’ll be asking fans 10 unseen questions via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
A different Chaser will challenge the public each week, with Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan appearing this week, and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace from Monday 25th onwards.
Join Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan (@jenny_from_the_quiz) for our very first online-exclusive quiz with 10 questions written by The Chase team every day this week at 6pm, right after The Chase on @ITV and @wearestv1. Have you got what it takes? Tag a friend in the comments so they can play too. Grab a pen and paper because The Chase EXTRA is on!
The first two episodes of The Chase Extra from earlier this week are currently available to watch, featuring The Vixen and her ukulele.
Episodes of The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh, filmed before the lockdown are currently airing on ITV.
The Chase airs weekdays on ITV at 5pm, with The Chase Extra airing at 6pm on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.