Long Lost Family spin-off to reunite former couples

If Long Lost Family makes you emotional, wait until you hear about new spin-off show, Lost Love Stories.

Made by the same production company, the new show aims to reunite couples who were forced to split up, for example those that lost touch after one person moved abroad for a job. Or childhood sweethearts who still remember each other and long to meet again. Perhaps people who bitterly regret splitting up but can’t get back in touch.

The show is seeking to cast a range of people from different generations, with producers also suggesting people should apply for the show if they were separated from their partner during the war.

Producers are clearly hoping to rekindle romances through the show too, as you must be single to apply – they are looking for people who have spent years pining for their one true love, not just those idly wondering what their ex is up to these days. Unlike Long Lost Family, where biological bonds nearly always make for happy and heartfelt reunions, the moment when former lovers see each other again could have real jeopardy. We’re already obsessed.

As yet there is no word about which channel will broadcast the show, or who the hosts would be, although surely Long Lost family presenter Davina McCall would be a brilliant choice. We still remember her matchmaking prowess on Streetmate all those years ago!

Can I apply for Lost Love Stories?

Yes applications are still open via production company Wall to Wall’s website. All applicants must currently be single and over the age of 18. You can also email longlostloves@walltowall.co.uk or call 020 3301 8577 to register your interest in the series.

When is Lost Love Stories on?

So far, there has been no hint of a release date on Lost Love Stories, probably because it hasn’t been made yet!

We’ll keep you up to date with a start date when it’s announced.

