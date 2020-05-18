When is Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh on?

If you’re missing football, this is a treat for you.

Harry Redknapp is back on TV, with a follow-up to his hugely popular Harry’s Heroes series, in which he brings together ex-England footballers to see if they’ve still got what it takes to win matches, despite being out of shape. To make it more interesting, they’re once again facing their foes, the German legends side.

But who is taking part in the re-match and what happens in this series? When is it on TV? Here’s everything you need to know about Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh.

What is Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh?

The series is a follow-up to Harry’s Heroes: The Full English, a 2019 two-parter that saw King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp return to football managing to coach a special side of ex-professionals. Former England footballers reunited to train for a special grudge match against the Germans, and to get back in shape after losing fitness. The team beat Germany 4-2 and in series two they are heading abroad for a rematch.

Once again, the show features honest conversations between the former football superstars about their mental health battles since retiring from professional sport, as well as a lot of banter. Paul Merson credits the first series with helping him turn his life around after personal struggles with alcohol and gambling.

Who’s in Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh?

Harry Redknapp is one again managing his side of ex-England heroes, with John Barnes as assistant coach. Back to defend their reputation are goalkeeper David Seaman and footballers including Paul Merson, Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock, Ray Parlour, Matt Le Tissier, Rob Lee, Lee Sharpe and Mark Chamberlain.

Striker Robbie Fowler was unable to compete this year, owing to commitments in Australia, so he sent former England and Liverpool goal scorer Michael Owen in his place. Former Aston Villa star Lee Hendrie is also joining the team.

What happens in Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh?

In the run up to their German re-match, Harry takes the team to Paris for some warm-up matches, including a clash against a male nudist side, which David Seaman is hugely unimpressed by! With Razor Ruddock on doctor’s orders to tone down his lifestyle, much of the first episode also focusses on his battle to get fit, and his clashes with his wife, Leah, Harry Redknapp and Paul Merson as they try to help him.

When is Harry Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh on TV?

The three-part series returns to ITV on Monday 18th May at 9pm. It continues on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Laugh airs tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday on ITV at 9pm. To find out what else is on this week, check out our TV Guide.