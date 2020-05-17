Who are the hosts of The Big Flower Fight?

With Bake Off forced to postpone filming and Strictly’s 2020 series in jeopardy, we’re clinging to The Great British Sewing Bee and Britain’s Got Talent for our family reality fix. But there’s another competition show waiting in the wings to keep us entertained, new Netflix series The Big Flower Fight. Although don’t expect fisticuffs, the most violent it’s likely to get is a bit of glaring across a greenhouse…

Our hosts for the eight-part series are comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou, who will watch on in wonder, and sometimes horror, as contestants compete to build impressive garden sculptures. We’re more used to seeing Vic and Natasia behind a microphone than in the flower beds, but you only need to see Noel Fielding bantering with the bakers and Joe Lycett larking around in the haberdashery to know that comedians really work at the helm of these shows.

Here’s a little more intel on our green-fingered presenters…

Vic Reeves

Vic Reeves (born James Moir) shot to fame as one half of comedy double act, Vic and Bob. Along with partner Bob Mortimer he fronted a string of comedy shows in the 1990s including sketch show, The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer and panel show Shooting Stars. The pair were famous for their surreal and energetic comedy, but also appeared in a BBC revival of popular drama series, Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased). In 2004, Vic appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! with his wife Nancy Sorrell.

Vic spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about taking on The Big Flower Fight, saying: “It’s a great show isn’t it. My agent said would you like to do this new show about giant floral sculptures and I said yes. It was filming right near where I lived as well so that was a bonus.

“It’s much more than a gardening show, it’s way beyond that. It enters the world of sculptural fantasy.”

Natasia Demetriou

Natasia Demetriou is an actress and comedian. She is probably best known for her stand up, and her performance as vampire Nadija in BBC Two comedy horror series, What We Do in the Shadows, which also starred Matt Berry and Kayvan Novak. If you recognise the surname, it might be because Natasia’s brother also has a successful comedy career, most notably in C4 sitcom Stath Lets Flats, which Natasia has also appeared in.

But what made Natasia jump at the chance for making The Big Flower Fight? She told us: “For me, it was working with Jim and working on a show that was about building things, being creative and being environmentally creative.”

The Big Flower Fight drops on Netflix on 18th May.