Queer Eye announces air date for giant 10-episode fifth season

Get your French tucks in order, honey: Netflix’s Queer Eye is set to land in June with a bumper 10-episode fifth season.

The fab five – Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness – will all return to the streaming service on 5th June, this time taking their life makeover skills to Philadelphia.

As Netflix says, the gang will head to “the birthplace of the [United States], to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.”

This Gayflower couldn’t hit land soon enough! ⚓️ Who’s ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars and an absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th! #QE5 ✨???????? P.S. With 10 EPISODES, this is our BIGGEST season yet ???????? pic.twitter.com/sxls6HQDmM — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) May 14, 2020

As previously announced, a sixth season of the series has already been confirmed, with makeovers set to commence in Texas.

Since first airing in 2018, Queer Eye has travelled to Georgia, Missouri, Kansas and Tokyo among other places. In each episode, a team of five lifestyle gurus (the co-called “fab five”) revamp every area of a willing participant’s life, from fashion and grooming to diet, culture and design.

The show is a reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, a makeover show with a similar premise which aired from 2003 to 2007

Queer Eye season five will be available to watch on Netflix from 5th June. Queer Eye Season 1, 2, 3, 4 and Queer Eye: We're in Japan! are available to stream on Netflix.